DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Answering calls from his fans since the ‘Curser’s Lament’ demo surfaced online in 2016, artist Cosmo Pyke shares the single in its final form on 29th March - the title track of his new EP that follows on 5th May. The EP precedes his headline tour, commenci...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.