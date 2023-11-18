DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sasquatch

The Black Heart
Sat, 18 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£17.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Plus very special guests BLIND RIVER

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Desertscene.

Lineup

Blind River, Sasquatch

Venue

The Black Heart

2-3 Greenland Pl, London NW1 0AP
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

