Welcome to Tun Up!
This is another edition of our collaboration between Quench x Serotonin.
First things first...This is a POC & ally event. If you don't know what POC means or if you don't understand why POC spaces are needed, this event probably isn'...
We want to keep the space intentional so only POC can purchase tickets and can get an ally ticket for a lover/ partner/ friend if they wish. If you have any questions drop us a DM or email.
Simply put this is a person who is not white. This can be very layered and nuanced as people who are, for example, european or arabic can be seen as white because of their complexion but their proximity to 'whiteness' is very different because of culture and other aspects of their identity.
If you wish to discuss this about your attendance, please DM or email us.
No, this is for POC and allies.
Allies are folx who are associated with a person from a specific group. Their solidarity and actions provides assistance and support in an ongoing effort, activity or struggle. Their actions are about selfless acts and not for clout or self induldgance.
If you are attending as an allie please be aware you are a guest in the space.
No. This event is not for cruising or meeting people that match your 'type' or 'preference'. This space is for POC and their partners/allies to enjoy the space.
Please do not attend as a solo white person.
Please do not contact the POC in your life and ask if you can be their +1 or get an allie ticket to go with them. That would be centereing yourself and wanting to insert yourself into a space, which is the antithesis of being an allie.
