The Urban Voodoo Machine - Love Song #666

The Urban Voodoo Machine + Frank from Blue Velvet

The Piper
Fri, 6 Sept, 8:00 pm
GigsSaint Leonards
£15.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Everything from mariachi horns to honky tonk piano, via klezmer, rockabilly & the blues - with a hefty dose of punk...

London’s The Urban Voodoo Machine, led by the ever-flamboyant singer/songwriter/guitar-slinger Paul-Ronney Angel will be hitting the roa...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Piper.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Urban Voodoo Machine, Frank From Blue Velvet

Venue

The Piper

Norman Arms, 1 Norman Rd, Saint Leonards-on-sea TN37 6NH, UK
Doors open8:00 pm
200 capacity

