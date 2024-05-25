Top track

Get The Shot - Blackened Sun

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Get The Shot / Life Cycles / Come Correct / Spent Case

Cobra Lounge
Sat, 25 May, 6:00 pm
GigsChicago
$18.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Get The Shot - Blackened Sun
Got a code?

About

Empire Productions presents...

Get The Shot
Life Cycles
Come Correct
Spent Case

$18.54 ADV // $24.72 DOS - All Ticket prices inclusive of taxes and fees. What you see is what you pay, no surprises later.

6PM Doors // 7PM Show

📬Stay in touch,...

This is a 17+ event.
Presented by Empire Productions LLC.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Spent Case, Come Correct, Life Cycles and 1 more

Venue

Cobra Lounge

235 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60607, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.