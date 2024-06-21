Top track

James Vincent McMorrow - Paradise

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

James Vincent McMorrow

Säälchen
Fri, 21 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsBerlin
€34.58The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

James has beckoned listeners to open their minds and hearts since his emergence in 2010. He gathered over 1 billion streams across an expansive catalog along the way. Among many standouts, "Higher Love" went BPI Gold in the UK and ARIA platinum in Australi...

This is an 16+ event (or with legal guardian)
Presented by Z|ART Agency GmbH.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Isaac Gracie, James Vincent McMorrow

Venue

Säälchen

Holzmarktstraße 25, 10243 Berlin, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

