DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs
Foo Fighters, Blink 182, Muse, Paramore... Camden Rocks are back to bring all the best tunes to Camden Town's iconic The Underworld, weekly. It's not every day a club night spins indie-rock icons over electronics. Purchase tickets for guaranteed entry!
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs