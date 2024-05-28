Top track

Infinity Song - Slow Burn

INFINITY SONG

Union Chapel
Tue, 28 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£29.50

About

DHP presents

INFINITY SONG

Infinity Song is a Soft Rock band based in New York City comprised of 4 siblings,

Abraham, Angel, Israel, and Momo Boyd. With a blend of tight vocal harmonies,

dreamy lyricism and sublime guitar riffs, the band creates a tran...

This is a 16+ event (under 18’s accompanied).
Presented by DHP FAMILY.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Nia Smith , Nectar Woode, Infinity Song

Venue

Union Chapel

Compton Terrace, London N1 2UN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
900 capacity
Accessibility information

