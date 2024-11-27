Top track

Sat Beneath the Lightning Tree

John Bramwell & The Full Harmonic Convergence

New Century
Wed, 27 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
From £38.01

About

Crosstown Concerts presents John Bramwell & The Full Harmonic Convergence

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Crosstown Concerts
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

John Bramwell

Venue

New Century

34 Hanover St, Manchester, M4 4AH
Doors open7:00 pm
1300 capacity
Accessibility information

