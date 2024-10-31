Top track

Clan of Xymox + Skelesys

La Marbrerie
Thu, 31 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsMontreuil
€28The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Clan of Xymox & Skelesys en concert

Tout public
Présenté par Persona Grata.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Skelesys, Clan of Xymox

Venue

La Marbrerie

21 Rue Alexis Lepere, 93100 Montreuil, France
Doors open7:00 pm

