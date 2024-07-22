DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

George Clinton's Birthday Party

229
Mon, 22 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£28.84The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

In 2024, George Clinton will be turning 83 years of age. In celebration of one of the most iconic musicians of all time, AGMP are presenting a special one-off night in dedication to George Edward Clinton with rare archive films, DJ's and a live performance...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by AGMP.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

229

229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
Accessibility information

FAQs

Which venue is this in?

Venue 1 - entrance through the double glass doors.

