FJAAK & Elli Acula - To the Peak

SPANDAU20 Showcase: FJAAK (LIVE A/V) + Elli Acula

The Ground Miami
Fri, 24 May, 11:00 pm
PartyMiami
From $21The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Fjaak

“We want to create music that feels like how we feel at our best,” says Aaron Röbig, one half of warehouse techno duo FJAAK. Releasing their 2017 self-titled debut under Berlin’s Monkeytown Records before forming their own label, Spandau20, the school frie Read more

Event information

DOORS AT 11PM | 21+

THIS TICKET DOES NOT GRANT YOU ACCESS TO THE CLUB SPACE TERRACE

#TheGroundMiami #LinkMiamiRebels

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Link Miami Rebels
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Fjaak, Elli Acula, Dara Delcastillo

Venue

The Ground Miami

34 NE 11th St, Miami, FL 33132, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

