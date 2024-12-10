DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Fresh off their latest studio triumph, 'Hombres,’ GUN ( released 12th April on Cooking Vinyl), the Scottish rock legends and MTV EMA award winners are set to captivate audiences across the UK with their electrifying tour this December. Known for their comp...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.