Kid Yugi - Sottosopra Fest Preview

Parco Gondar
Sun, 2 Jun, 9:30 pm
GigsGallipoli
From €24.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Sottosopra Fest Preview il 2 giugno 2024 al Parco Gondar di Gallipoli con KID YUGI

Tutte le età
Parco Gondar

Lineup

Kid Yugi

Venue

Parco Gondar

Lungomare Galileo Galilei Lung, Otello Torsello, 73014 Gallipoli LE, Italy
Doors open7:00 pm

