Kaelan Mikla + Social Station + Triklö

Le Molotov
Fri, 31 May, 8:30 pm
€13.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

KÆLAN MIKLA [Post-punk / Synthwave - IS]

Débordant d'esprit punk brut et de visions islandaises fantaisistes qui ont nourri Kælan Mikla depuis le départ, Undir Köldum Norðurljósum reprend le son unique du groupe et le présente d'une manière plus luxuria...

Tout public
Présenté par LE MOLOTOV.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Social Station, Kælan Mikla

Venue

Le Molotov

3 Pl. Paul Cézanne, 13006 Marseille, France
Doors open8:30 pm

