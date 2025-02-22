DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

aupinard

L'Olympia
Sat, 22 Feb 2025, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
From €31.93The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Après avoir séduit son public avec son premier EP « Aupitape 1 : Hortensia » et une tournée complète, Aupinard, le nouveau visage de la bossa nova et du R&B français sera sur scène à l’Olympia le 22 Février 2025.

Présenté par BLEU CITRON PRODUCTIONS SAS.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

aupinard

Venue

L'Olympia

28 Boulevard des Capucines, 75009 Paris, France
Doors open6:30 pm

