Top track

Prism

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Say She She

CHALK
Sun, 17 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsBrighton
From £30.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Prism
Got a code?

About

Say She She, the soulful female-led group, stand rock solid on their disco-delic duty with their boundary-breaking sophomore album Silver (released September 29 on Colemine/Karma Chief Records). The voices of Piya Malik (El Michels Affair, Chicano Batman),...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by CHALK.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Say She She

Venue

CHALK

13 Pool Valley, Brighton BN1, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
825 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.