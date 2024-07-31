Top track

Home Town

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

WITCH

Belgrave Music Hall
Wed, 31 Jul, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Home Town
Got a code?

About

Legendary Zamrock heroes WITCH are returning to Belgrave Music Hall after a truly memorable show last time.

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Super Friendz.

Lineup

Hutch, Flat Moon, Witch

Venue

Belgrave Music Hall

1-1A Cross Belgrave St, Leeds LS2 8JP
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
350 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs