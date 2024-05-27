Top track

Alabama 3 - Woke Up This Morning

Alabama 3 Acoustic

New Cross Inn
Mon, 27 May, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Alabama 3 Acoustic

Heeding Woody Guthrie's maxim, Alabama 3 have never feared the reduction of their technology. Consequently, Alabama 3 acoustic is brave enough to go out on the road armed only with a battered acoustic guitar and harmonica, preaching Gut...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by New Cross Live.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Alabama 3, Grim Hernandez

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

