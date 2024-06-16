DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Shiftless Shuffle

229
Sun, 16 Jun, 2:00 pm
GigsLondon
£13.85The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Hosted by DJ Perry Louis with very special guest DJ Rainer Trüby from Germany in a Shiftless Exclusive, and Simon Mansell (one of our original Shiftless DJs)!

Rainer Trüby is known for his long running club night Rootdown in Freiburg, Germany, his Jazz tr...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Jazzcotech.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

229

229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN, UK
Doors open2:00 pm
Event ends8:00 pm
