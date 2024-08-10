Top track

Gilles Peterson & Lionel Loueke - Butterfly Version

Gilles Peterson à la Plage de l'Hotel Amour

Plage de l'Hôtel Amour
Sat, 10 Aug, 7:00 pm
DJNice
€20.20

About

Cette année, les Hôtels Amour ont décidé de renouveler leur partenariat avec la Fondation Maeght en invitant Gilles Peterson à animer un line-up exceptionnel entre St Paul de Vence et Nice. Le samedi 10 août, Gilles Peterson et ses invités clôtureront en b...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par HOTEL AMOUR NICE.
Lineup

Gilles Peterson , Laani

Venue

Plage de l'Hôtel Amour

47 Prom. des Anglais, 06000 Nice, France
Doors open7:00 pm

