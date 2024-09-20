Top track

Company (feat. Mereba)

Yakul

The Lower Third
Fri, 20 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£14.59The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

For accessibility information please see the accessibility information button/link on the DICE listing.

Crosstown Concerts Presents

Yakul

For any questions regarding accessibility at this event please head to https://hereldn.com/accessibility/

This is an 18+ event - physical photo ID requried
Presented by Crosstown Concerts.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Yakul

Venue

The Lower Third

26 Denmark St, London WC2H 8NJ, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm
Accessibility information

