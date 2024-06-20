DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

UEFA Euro 2024 - England vs Denmark

PROJECT HOUSE
Thu, 20 Jun, 1:45 pm
SportLeeds
From £11.17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Another glorious summer of football awaits (lol)! Book your tickets for all England matches at Project House featuring giant outdoor screen, DJs and some of our favourite streetfood traders. General amission tickets include a drink (beer, cider or soft dri...

This is a 14+ event.
Project House presents...
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

PROJECT HOUSE

Armley Road, Leeds, LS12 2DR, United Kingdom
Doors open1:45 pm
1000 capacity
Accessibility information

