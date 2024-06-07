Top track

Laura J Martin - Living on the Wall (feat. Iwan Morgan)

Laura J Martin ft. The Gentle Goood

The Old Library
Fri, 7 Jun, 7:30 pm
£9

Laura J Martin returns with her forthcoming fourth solo album Prepared following the collaborative project 'Wyndow' written with Lavinia Blackwall of Trembling Bells, released in 2021. Her previous solo album, On The Never Never, was recorded in Nashville...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Sonic Tonic.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Laura J Martin, The Gentle Good

The Old Library

116-118 New Cross Rd, London SE14 5BA, UK
