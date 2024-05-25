DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Dutch DJ, producer and musician San Holo crafts post-EDM and ambient post-rock. Armed with his “stay vibrant” philosophy, San Holo brings a joyful intimacy to every performance – whether playing a sold-out show at The Shrine or to a massive crowd at Coache
Join us Memorial Day Weekend for a San Holo DJ set at The Summer Club!
Access to the pool is permitted with your ticket, but given capacity.
Please arrive early to avoid waiting in line. Doors close at 7PM sharp, and no entry will be allowed to any guest...
