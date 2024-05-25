Top track

Light

San Holo: Existential Dance Music (DJ Set)

Summer Club
Sat, 25 May, 12:00 pm
DJNew York
From $47.78

About San Holo

Dutch DJ, producer and musician San Holo crafts post-EDM and ambient post-rock. Armed with his “stay vibrant” philosophy, San Holo brings a joyful intimacy to every performance – whether playing a sold-out show at The Shrine or to a massive crowd at Coache Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Join us Memorial Day Weekend for a San Holo DJ set at The Summer Club!

Access to the pool is permitted with your ticket, but given capacity.

Please arrive early to avoid waiting in line. Doors close at 7PM sharp, and no entry will be allowed to any guest...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Project 91.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

San Holo

Venue

Summer Club

8-08 Queens Plaza South, Queens, New York 11101, United States
Doors open12:00 pm

