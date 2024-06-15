DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
SiDE EFFECTS is bringing the best of hardcore to Bristol. Featuring; DJ Shimamura, Japan’s most influential hardcore producer and DJ, returning to the UK for the first time in over 7 years; Sharkey, household name in the hardcore scene and Bonkers label fo...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.