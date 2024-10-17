DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Andrew Ryan: Let Me Know How You Get On

The Bill Murray
Thu, 17 Oct, 6:30 pm
ComedyLondon
£17.62The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Andrew is finally living the life he always thought he would after moving to Belfast and he's taking his hilarious tales of woe and ineptitude on tour across the UK and Ireland this Autumn. He's stopped people-pleasing, overthinking things and (let's be ho...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Andrew Ryan

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.