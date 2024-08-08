DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The Chameleon’s have attained their own cult status among the sea of Mancunian bands from the ’80s thanks to the atmospheric quality of their post punk. Regarded as an influence by Oasis and Moby, the group’s debut album, Script of the Bridge (1983), intro
The Chameleons with A Cloud of Ravens & Thieves Among Us at Underground Arts
Performing the Album: Strange Times
Thursday, August 08, 2024
Doors: 8:00 PM | Show: 9:00 PM
21+
