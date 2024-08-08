Top track

The Chameleons - Performing: Strange Times

Underground Arts
Thu, 8 Aug, 9:00 pm
GigsPhiladelphia
$29.81The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About The Chameleons

The Chameleon’s have attained their own cult status among the sea of Mancunian bands from the ’80s thanks to the atmospheric quality of their post punk. Regarded as an influence by Oasis and Moby, the group’s debut album, Script of the Bridge (1983), intro Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

The Chameleons with A Cloud of Ravens & Thieves Among Us at Underground Arts

Performing the Album: Strange Times

Thursday, August 08, 2024

Doors: 8:00 PM | Show: 9:00 PM

21+

Visit https://undergroundarts.org for venue details including how to get here...

This is a 21+ event.
Underground Arts Presents
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Chameleons, A Cloud of Ravens, Thieves Among Us

Venue

Underground Arts

1200 Callowhill St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

