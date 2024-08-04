Top track

Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Walker & Royce w. Life on Planets by Gray Area

The Roof at Superior Ingredients
Sun, 4 Aug, 2:00 pm
From $26.78The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Walker & Royce have earned acclaim for their chart-topping collaborations, including a remix of Idris Muhammad’s "Could Heaven Ever Be Like This" with Chris Lorenzo. Their versatility shines through in their work with Diplo, Channel Tres, Mindchatter, and...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Superior Ingredients & Gray Area
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Walker & Royce, Life on Planets

The Roof at Superior Ingredients

74 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Doors open2:00 pm

