WooMoon

Cova Santa Ibiza
Sun, 4 Aug, 7:00 pm
PartyIbiza
From €33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
✨🌓🌕🌗✨

Join us 𝒆𝒗𝒆𝒓𝒚 𝑺𝒖𝒏𝒅𝒂𝒚 𝒇𝒓𝒐𝒎 𝑴𝒂𝒚 26𝒕𝒉 𝒕𝒐 𝑶𝒄𝒕𝒐𝒃𝒆𝒓 6𝒕𝒉 at 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐚 𝐒𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐚

ARTISTS:

SUPER FLU

NASIRI

SYLVIA OPERÉ

VIKEN ARMAN

SIS

AIGUA

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Cova Santa.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Cova Santa Ibiza

Ctra. San Jose, 07800 Ibiza, Islas Baleares, Spain
Doors open7:00 pm

