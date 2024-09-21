Top track

99 Erikas

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Trip x Yoyaku

Chinois
Sat, 21 Sept, 11:45 pm
PartyIbiza
€40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

99 Erikas
Got a code?

About

Trip x Yoyaku

SONJA MOONEAR

O.BEE b2b THOMAS STATION

JONNY ROCK

TRIP - every Saturday at Club Chinois with the best underground electronic music.

-At Club Chinois we operate a classy casual dress code. Please note that gentlemen should adhere to our...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Island Hospitality.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sonja Moonear, O.BEE, Jonny Rock

Venue

Chinois

Passeig Joan Carles I, 17, 07800 Eivissa, Illes Balears, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open11:45 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.