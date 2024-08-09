Top track

ViViD Presents EXPERIENCE FESTIVAL 2024

Downtown Seattle
9 Aug - 11 Aug
DJSeattle
From $39The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Vivid Presents EXPERIENCE FESTIVAL: A Multi-Sensory Celebration of Music, Art and Community

Location:

  • Westlake Park (Main stage)
  • Pike St in front of Pike Place Market (Shine Stage)

Dates: Aug 9-11, 2024

Friday - Main stage (6:30pm-11pm), Shine stag...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by ViViD Presents
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

20
Gene Farris, Ilan Bluestone, Le Youth and 20 more

Venue

Downtown Seattle

Seattle, Washington 98101, United States
Doors open6:00 pm
2500 capacity

