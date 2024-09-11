Top track

Mike Lindsay - lie down

Mike Lindsay ft. Anna B Savage + Yama Warashi

Strange Brew
Wed, 11 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
£19.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Mike Lindsay presents supershapes.

feat. special guests Anna B Savage, Ross Blake, Adam Betts,

Fern Ford & Alexander Painter.

Support from Yama Warashi.

Mike Lindsay is a Mercury Music Prize winning producer, mixing engineer and...

This is a 14+ event (14-17s must be accompanied by a 21+ adult.
Presented by Gravy Train & Strange Brew.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Yama Warashi

Venue

Strange Brew

10 Fairfax St, Bristol BS1, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

