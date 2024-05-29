Top track

Fredo Bang & Kevin Gates - Ring Ring

Fredo Bang - Yes, I'm Sad Tour at Growlers 5/29

Growlers
Wed, 29 May, 7:00 pm
GigsMemphis
$32.78The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Fredo Bang

Yes, I’m Sad Tour

w/ Kuttem Reese, FL Dusa, Yolo Ru, Brimboy TB, How D Black Do That

Wednesday, May 29th 2024

Growlers

Doors 7pm

Show 8pm

All Ages

Brought to you by Reaction Presents, Bowe Inc. & MFG Promotions

All Ages
Reaction Presents, Bowe Inc. & MFG Promotions
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

2
Fredo Bang, Kuttem Reese, FL Dusa and 2 more

Venue

Growlers

1911 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, Tennessee 38104, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

