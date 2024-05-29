DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Fredo Bang
Yes, I’m Sad Tour
w/ Kuttem Reese, FL Dusa, Yolo Ru, Brimboy TB, How D Black Do That
Wednesday, May 29th 2024
Growlers
Doors 7pm
Show 8pm
All Ages
Brought to you by Reaction Presents, Bowe Inc. & MFG Promotions
