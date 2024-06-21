Top track

Thank God I'm Not You

Himalayas

Rough Trade Nottingham
Fri, 21 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsNottingham
£13.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

SJM Concerts Presents

Himalayas

plus Support

This is a 14+ event
Presented by SJM Concerts.
£
Lineup

Himalayas

Venue

Rough Trade Nottingham

5 Broad St, Nottingham NG1 3AJ, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

