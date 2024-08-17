Top track

Liturgy - Caela

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Liturgy

Point Ephémère
Sat, 17 Aug, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€19.04The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Liturgy - Caela
Got a code?

About Liturgy

In a 2010 manifesto, Hunter Ravenna Hunt-Hendrix coined the term “transcendental black metal” to describe the combination of metal, experimental and classical music her band Liturgy creates. The Brooklyn-based quartet captivate spectators with their incred Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Liturgy

Liturgy is the project of Haela Ravenna Hunt-Hendrix, whose yearning, energetic “transcendental black metal” exists in the space between metal, experimental, classical music and sacred ritual. The band is simultaneously a platform for fine art and...

-
Présenté par POINT EPHEMERE.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Liturgy

Venue

Point Ephémère

200 Quai de Valmy, 75010 Paris-10E-Arrondissement, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.