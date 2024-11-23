Top track

WHEEL

The Underworld
Sat, 23 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£21.07The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Since forming in 2015, Wheel have swiftly grown from underdogs of Helsinki, Finland, to an international tour de force. The angular riffs, unforgettable melodies and adventurous scope of the trio’s 2019 debut, Moving Backwards, was instantly adored by fans...

Presented by Action!
Lineup

MOLYBARON, Wheel

Venue

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
Doors open6:30 pm
Event ends10:00 pm
500 capacity
