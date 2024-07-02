Top track

When Do We Get Paid

Staples Jr. Singers

229
Tue, 2 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£31.73

About

Direct from Aberdeen, Mississippi, USA.. Staples Jr Singers

"Passionate songs of the civil rights struggle that can finally hit a deserved bigger audience" Daily Express

"Music that deserves your attention" UNCUT

"Dancing-in-the-aisles jubilation" MOJO...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by AGMP.
Lineup

Staples Jr. Singers

Venue

229

229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
Accessibility information

FAQs

Which venue is this in?

Venue 1 - entrance through the double glass doors. A lift is available upon request.

