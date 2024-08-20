Top track

Catamaran

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Allah-Las

Draussen im Grünen
Tue, 20 Aug, 6:30 pm
GigsHamburg
From €35.91The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Catamaran
Got a code?

About

Haben Sie denselben alten Song satt? Schalten Sie eine beliebige Alt-Rock-Robo-Jock-Frequenz auf dem Radiosender ein, und Sie werden wissen, was ich meine. Irgendwann ist die Nostalgie geronnen, und es fühlt sich an, als wären wir dazu verdammt, bis in all...

Alle Altersgruppen
Präsentiert von All Artists Agency, OHA! Music & Draussen Im Grünen.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Allah-Las

Venue

Draussen im Grünen

Tiergartenstraße, 20355 Hamburg, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.