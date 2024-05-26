DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Roberto Fonseca: 'La Gran Diversión'

Brighton Dome
Sun, 26 May, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£27.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

BRIGHTON FESTIVAL 2024

Roberto Fonseca

'La Gran Diversión'

+ Alvorada

Famed Cuban jazz pianist returns to Brighton with an old-school twist

Since his days as an integral member of Buena Vista Social Club's touring band, Roberto Fonseca has shown huge...

Presented by Brighton Dome & Brighton Festival.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Alvorada, Roberto Fonseca

Venue

Brighton Dome

Church Street, Brighton BN1 1UE
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
1700 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.