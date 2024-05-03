DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

Serenda + Special Guests

Headrow House
Fri, 3 May, 5:00 pm
GigsLeeds
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

We kick off the Bank Holiday weekend with none other than Serenda who will be taking over the rooftop for a huge party with some very special guests. Influenced by the deep gospel spirit of house and the transcendental power of deep techno, she is here to...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Headrow House.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Daisy Jane, Princess Elf Bar, Serenda

Venue

Headrow House

Bramleys Yard, 19 The Headrow, Leeds LS1 6PU
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs