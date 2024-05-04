DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

We Belong Here: Hidden Empire, Avoure, Axela, Trenches

Location TBA, New York City, Brooklyn
Sat, 4 May, 4:00 pm
DJBrooklyn
From $33.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Secret Rooftop Location (Address will be sent to ticket holders via email/text)

You’ve found where you belong. A secret rooftop location in Brooklyn with stunning views of the city skyline will be transformed into a musical oasis for the day, transcending...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by We Belong Here.
Lineup

1
Axela, Trenches, Avoure and 1 more

Venue

Location TBA, New York City, Brooklyn

Brooklyn, NY, USA
Doors open4:00 pm

