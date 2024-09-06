DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Wombo + smol fish + Leather.head

Rich Mix
Fri, 6 Sept, 7:30 pm
£15.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Support acts: smol fish and Leather.head

All Ages (under 18s must be accompanied by an adult)
Presented by Bad Vibrations
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Wombo, Leather.head

Rich Mix

35-47 Bethnal Green Rd, London E1 6LA
Doors open7:30 pm
370 capacity
