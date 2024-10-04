Top track

Stars

The Concert Hall
Fri, 4 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsToronto
CA$67.86The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Collective Concerts Presents: Stars - Set Yourself on Fire

This is an 19+ event
Presented by Collective Concerts.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Teen Ravine, Stars

Venue

The Concert Hall

888 Yonge Street, Toronto, Ontario M4W 2J2, Canada
Doors open7:00 pm

