Beans On Toast - The Great American Novel

An Evening with Beans on Toast

The Clapham Grand
Sun, 8 Sept, 6:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £12.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Beans On Toast - The Great American Novel
About Beans On Toast

Essex born folk songwriter 'Beans on Toast' is an extremely unique performer. Twisting an age-old genre with a D.I.Y. approach and contemporary concerns has earned him the title of a cult figure who tells it like it is. A festival favourite (he's played Gl

Event information

AN EVENING WITH BEANS ON TOAST AT THE CLAPHAM GRAND *2024*

Beans on Toast returns to The Clapham Grand for his annual show. A unique performance of songs and stories from the cult folk legend in a historic London music hall. Accompanied this year by a gra...

This is an 14+ event (under 18s must be accompanied by an adult 21+)
Presented by The Clapham Grand.
Lineup

Beans On Toast

Venue

The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK
Doors open6:30 pm
1250 capacity

