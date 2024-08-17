Top track

Donavon Frankenreiter - Big Wave

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Donavon Frankenreiter

The Rockaway Hotel
Sat, 17 Aug, 6:00 pm
GigsNew York
$40.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Donavon Frankenreiter - Big Wave
Got a code?

About

Don't miss Donavon Frankenreiter hitting the beach this Aug!

Greetings from Rockaway Beach NYC! Rockaway Music Live is NYC's newest Summer concert series held at The Rockaway Hotel. Our event space is indoor/outdoor and all shows are rain or shine. All ti...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Greetings From Rockaway
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Donavon Frankenreiter

Venue

The Rockaway Hotel

108-10 Rockaway Beach Drive, Queens, New York 11694, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.