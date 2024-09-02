DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ty Segall (Solo)

The Old Market
Mon, 2 Sept, 7:30 pm
GigsBrighton
£37The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

FORM Presents 

TY SEGALL (SOLO)

+ Special Guests

This is a 14+  event (Under 16s accompanied)
Presented by FORM.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ty Segall

Venue

The Old Market

11A Upper Market St, Brighton BN3 1AS
Doors open7:30 pm
500 capacity

