DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

FREEQUENCY

Santeria Toscana 31
Sat, 3 Feb, 9:30 pm
PartyMilano
Free

About

Torna la rassegna musicale di Santeria Toscana 31, in collaborazione con Liveurope e Linoleum dedicata alla nuova musica che unisce musica dal vivo e clubbing. Tanti artisti provenienti da tutta Europa per un evento unico e imperdibile.

Elettronica, Uk Ga...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Santeria S.p.A.

Lineup

Macadam Crocodile, King Kami, Tatum Rush

Venue

Santeria Toscana 31

Viale Toscana, 31, 20136 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:30 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.