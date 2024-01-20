DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

HAZA : 4 Year Anniversary

The Sultan Room
Sat, 20 Jan, 11:00 pm
DJNew York
$37.19
About

line-up:

Myyuh

Carmen Sandiego

Ft. Naiem

special performance by Lysistrata

vibes by Sam Burriss

Valid identification is required for entry. Acceptable forms of ID include an unexpired US government-issued ID such as a drive...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The Sultan Room
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Myyuh, Haza, Naiem and 1 more

Venue

The Sultan Room

234 Starr St, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open11:00 pm
Event ends3:00 am
250 capacity

