DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Hosted by RoHeff
The Sound Bullies are a collective of DJs/Artists that are committed to keeping that "Brooklyn Basement Bashment" vibe alive and going! Expect a lot of tunes and energy!
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.